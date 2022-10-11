MOONSHINE MISSION ESCAPE ROOM

Every Thursday evening in December, you can enjoy the Mission Moonshine Escape Room at the Stearns History Museum, a great evening for adults to get together and solve the escape room mystery.

This is the first-ever escape room that the Stearns History Museum has brought us, and they are planning a great time for all that attend. The cost is $20 per person for nonmembers and $15 per person for members of the Stearns History Museum and is intended for adults 18 years of age or older.

You can listen to the interview with Stearns County History Museum's Executive Director Carie Essig by clicking on the player below:

Get our free mobile app

YOUR MISSION

You'll be transported back to the 1920s when everyone wanted a little taste of the moonshine that was produced in Stearns County. But Federal Agents are knocking down the door to dry out Stearns County. Can you stop them? That will be your mission.

You can book your Escape Room session now for December 2022. You will get a one-hour block to escape from Mission Moonshine, and up to 6 individuals are allowed per session. If you are a business you could utilize this as a great holiday fun party idea, divide the hour into two groups of 6 for half-hour sessions for up to 12 people, or just plan a fun holiday event with your family and friends in December. Thursday dates open include:

December 1st - 4-7-pm

December 8th - 4-7-pm

December 15th - 4-7-pm

December 22nd - 4-7-pm

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW

Session tickets are available now for booking for the December 2022 season. You can call the Stearns History Museum to book your Mission Moonshine Escape Room visit by calling 320.253.8424.

8 Field Trips All Central Minnesota Kids Went On

Minnesota's Ten Tallest Buildings