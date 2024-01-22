Gas Prices Fall Slightly in the Past Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices fell slightly in the last week.

Gas Buddy says we remain a nickel or so away from a $2.99 national average, and we still have a low-level chance of getting there.

But if we do see a national average of $2.99 per gallon, it won't last long as we start to turn the corner and get closer to the start of the transition to summer gasoline.

Average gas prices in Minnesota have fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week. We are averaging $2.75.

The national average had fallen 0.8 cents averaging $3.03.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.87 per gallon.

