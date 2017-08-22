Fall Street Fair Friday in Holdingford
HOLDINGFORD - It's still August but Holdingford is getting a jump on autumn. The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a "Fall Street Fair" on Friday.
Chamber member Frank Haynes says the activities begin at 4:00.
We're going to close down main street. We've invited a bunch of vendors and we'll set-up an open market. We'll have live music, and the historical center is going to be open for free tours.
Haynes says Holdingford businesses will offer specials, and the day will culminate with the raffle drawing for a new Ranger at 9:00 p.m.
The Holdingford Chamber of Commerce sponsors about eight different community events throughout the year.