Fall Colors Starting Already in Northern Minnesota

It is only mid September but the changing of the leaves has already begun in extreme northern Minnesota. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON today from International Falls, Minnesota. She says she is seeing many signs of fall there with the beginning of fall colors. Hayes described driving into town seeing an orange/red archway due to the changing of the leaves. She says fall may look a little different this year due to the drought. Hayes says the drought has caused some trees to lose their leaves early because of the stress they are under.

Explore Minnesota is making their fall color report available this month. Hayes suggested checking out exploreminnesota.com to see the latest on fall colors and where some of the best scenic locations to drive to see the best fall colors. Alyssa says the location people typically go to may look a bit different this year but she still anticipates a great fall season.

In addition to seeing fall colors there are many other great fall activities to do. Hayes has going to apple orchards, pumpkin patches, hayrides, Oktoberfests and haunted locations are all great family friendly events to participate in this fall.

Listen to my full conversation with Alyssa below. Alyssa joins me every other Thursday at 8:15 a.m. on WJON.