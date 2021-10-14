Fall Color Season Moving Past Peak Throughout Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- Time is running out to enjoy the beautiful fall colors.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Fall Color Finder a majority of the state has already past the peak of the fall color season.

Peak is right before the majority of trees shed too many leaves.

Here in central Minnesota, we have already reached our peak and will likely move past it in the next week or so.

The DNR says the best place to see vibrant fall colors is in the southern part of the state, which are currently reaching their peaks now.