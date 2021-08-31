Fall Color Outlook: More Muted Hues, Shorter Window

UNDATED -- Meteorological fall begins Wednesday and it's not just wishful thinking after a long, hot summer... a majority of Minnesota is already starting to see signs of Autumn!

National weather service

Most of Minnesota is still in the zero to 10 percent color range yet, however a small part of the north shore has already moved into the 10 to 25 percent range.

Drought conditions have lead to a slightly earlier than normal onset of fall colors.

The typical date range for peak fall colors in much of central Minnesota is in late September to early October.