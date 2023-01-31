Fake $100 Bills Being Passed Around in Douglas County
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking business owners to be on the lookout for fake money.
The Sheriff's Office says in the last week, a local bar received $500 in fake $100 bills.
Get our free mobile app
The bar owners say the fake money was used while buying pull tabs.
Authorities say if you’re not sure how to tell, there are several resources online which will help you find a fake bill.
Anyone who has received fake $100 bills in the past couple of months is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 320-762-8151.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Sales tax to go up in Waite Park April 1st
- New monument honors St. Cloud-area frontline pandemic workers
- Disney heroes and villains hit Paramount stage
- Paramount Theater exec to step aside
- Barenaked Ladies to rock Waite Park this summer
Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State
Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state