Fake $100 Bills Being Passed Around in Douglas County

(Photo: Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking business owners to be on the lookout for fake money.

The Sheriff's Office says in the last week, a local bar received $500 in fake $100 bills.

The bar owners say the fake money was used while buying pull tabs.

Authorities say if you’re not sure how to tell, there are several resources online which will help you find a fake bill.

Anyone who has received fake $100 bills in the past couple of months is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 320-762-8151.

 

 

