Extreme Cold Warnings for Much of Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota has another stretch of brutally cold weather.
The National Weather Service says an Extreme Cold Warning remains in effect until 10:00 a.m. on Monday.
The Extreme Cold Warning will also be in effect from 9:00 p.m. on Monday through 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
For the first Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 46 below.
For the second Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills are as low as 46, below expected.
Joe Calderon of the National Weather Service says we're in for a prolonged period of dangerously cold conditions:
"below zero" ("Highs on Monday are going range from zero to ten below. Tuesday, they maybe especially in the eastern part of the state, maybe a couple degrees above zero, but otherwise on Tuesday highs again zero to about ten below zero."
He says low temps are double digits below zero this morning (Mon) statewide. Many schools that have classes today on President's Day are closed or starting late due to the cold.
The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
