Explore Minnesota’s Holiday Lights [PODCAST]

Explore Minnesota's Alyssa Hayes joined Jerry Carlson and I on WJON today. Alyssa suggested that Minnesotans can safety view drive-thru holiday light displays. Here are some examples:

Drive-thru light displays:

Nature Illuminated, Minnesota Zoo, Dec. 3 – Jan. 17

One-of-a-kind drive-thru experience featuring stunning light work and larger-than-life animal art installations. Nature Illuminated invites you on a spectacular journey into a world of art, awe and light, all from the comfort of your own vehicle. Join us as we shine the spotlight on some of the world’s most endearing and endangered animals, and learn how our collective actions can help save our planet’s wildlife.

$50-60 for non-members, $25-35 for members (discount on weeknights).

Christmas in Color, Valleyfair, through Jan. 3

Drive through millions of lights perfectly synchronized to holiday music you’ll hear right through your radio. Drive by giant candy canes, snowmen, arched pathways and more. Tickets are $30 per vehicle.

Glow Holiday Festival, Minnesota State Fairgrounds, Nov. 19-Jan. 31

Minnesota’s newest holiday light experience and must-see holiday attraction at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds this winter. The Great Minnesota Holiday Get-Together is a one mile drive-thru with a dozen stops featuring over a million holiday lights, illuminated trees, icicle and art installations, a festive gingerbread house, plus a State Fair food court finale! Tickets are $46 per vehicle.

Bentleyville Tour of Lights, Duluth, Nov. 21 – Dec. 27

Traditionally America's largest free walk-through lighting display, this year Bentleyville will be a paid drive-through experience to help minimize public health risks. Admission for the tour is just $10 per vehicle, paid at the gate (no presale).