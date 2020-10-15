Explore Minnesota’s Fall Colors [PODCAST]

Explore Minnesota's Alyssa Hayes joined me on WJON today. She says Central Minnesota and the St. Cloud area are either at peak or past peak for fall colors. Alyssa says if you'd like to see peak fall colors in Minnesota you'll need to drive south and suggested the Red Wing area as a great spot to see some great fall colors along the river. Listen to my conversation with Alyssa and Jerry Carlson below.

With Halloween approaching many spot in Minnesota are offering haunted houses or some sort of scare with many including outdoor scare options like Harvest of Horror in St. Augusta, Molitor's Haunted Acres in Sauk Rapids, Hidden Hallows and Monster Manor. Find some discounts for your haunt of choice at thevalueconnection.com or find the statewide haunted options at exploreminnesota.com.