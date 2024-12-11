Explore Minnesota: Record Number of Visitors. Spending in 2023

UNDATED (WJON News) -- State tourism officials say a record 80.2 million people visited Minnesota last year and spent a record 14.1 billion dollars.

Explore Minnesota Executive Director Lauren Bennett McGinty.

The focus today is 2023 and we really saw a huge year-over-year increase with four-point-six percent of visitors and three-point-nine percent above those pre-pandemic levels. So lots to celebrate today.

McGinty says small businesses, outdoor recreation and local resorts and rely on visitors.

Get our free mobile app

More than 180 thousand jobs are supported by Minnesota’s tourism industry.