Experts Say Heavy Snow Can Cause Roof Problems on Your House

ST. CLOUD -- Even though the temperature has stayed below freezing, the accumulating snow on the roof of your house can cause problems inside your home.

Handyman's Hardware General Manager Mark Held says ice dams can form when the snow gets heavy. He says the best advice is to get the snow pulled down off your roof with a roof rake. If the snow isn't removed, then the thaw and melt cycle can cause ice dams and damage your roof and also the interior ceiling of your home.

Held says if you don't clear snow from your roof vents, condensation can build up inside your attic and drip water onto your insulation and ultimately down to the light fixtures in your ceiling.

If you can't get to your roof vents, Held says they sell a salt product shaped like a hockey puck that you can throw onto your rooftop to help melt away the snow.