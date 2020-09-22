Event Promotes Learning How to be More Civil with One Another

DELANO -- There's a lot of people talking at one an other these days, and fewer people listening to each other, especially when it comes to the topic of politics.

A Wright County organization called "Delano United Diversity Task Force" is working to change that. They've got an event coming up on Thursday called "Depolarizing from Within", which will be held via Zoom.

Spokesman Nick Neaton says our extreme political views shouldn't shape who we are as people.

We know that the community members help each other out, that's what we do in Delano, that's what so many people do in other towns do, just people like to help each other. So why have we become so polarized when it comes to politics?

The workshop is being held with the help of the organization "Braver Angels" a national organization focused on promoting civil conversations. It teaches how to be critical without demonizing, dismissing, or stereotyping large swathes of the population.

The workshop will offer strategies for intervening constructively in social conversations when they veer into contempt and ridicule for people who hold other political views.

It's Thursday night starting at 6:00 p.m. and is free to attend.

The Delano United Diversity Task Force was formed in 2017 after a hate crime happened against a black family in the community. It's made up of faith leaders, city leaders, school district officials, and business members.