Evelyn Scheper, 91, Foley

November 9, 1927 - June 29, 2019

Evelyn Scheper, age 91 of Foley, passed away June 29, 2019 at the Foley Nursing Center with her family at her side. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church in Foley. Rev. Tim Wittwer will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Wednesday. Burial will take place in the Ronneby Riverside Cemetery, Foley. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Evelyn Rose Scheper was born November 9, 1927 in Oak Park, Minnesota to Carl and Gesine (Rodewald) Carlson. She lived most of her life in the Foley area and married Norbert Scheper on June 30, 1947 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Oak Park. Evelyn attended Benton County rural school district, #34 and graduated from Foley High School in 1945. She attended Little Falls Teachers Training Department and St. Cloud State University where she obtained her teachers license. Evelyn taught in rural schools in both Morrison and Benton County and also worked for as a librarian for Foley High School and Foley Elementary School, retiring in 1993. She enjoyed sewing and crafting and was active in her church group and book club. She was a member of Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Peggy (Skip) DeMarais, St. Cloud, and son, Donald (Rosie) Scheper of Bemidji and son-in-law, Tom Vaudt of St. Cloud. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Rian & Justin DeMarais; Gretchen Vaudt; James Krawiecki and Josh Scheper and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Norbert and daughter, Suzanne Vaudt, infant daughter, Julie Scheper, sister and brother; Dorothy McNitt Wendell and Charles Carlson.