Evelyn S. Keeler, 89, St. Cloud

November 10, 1932 - December 4, 2021

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Evelyn S. Keeler, age 89 of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Benedict Home’s in St. Cloud, with family by her side. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Interment will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the Church on Friday. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Evelyn was born on November 10, 1932 in Arkansaw, Wisconsin to Richard and Mary (Bignell) Stewart. She graduated from Arkansaw High School in 1950, where she met her husband, Phillip Keeler. She married Phil on December 29, 1951. This union was blessed with four children. Evelyn and Phil enjoyed 60 years of loving marriage.

Evelyn enjoyed playing golf, collecting dolls, watching the Twins and Lynx, winning at cards, and spending time with family and friends. Her greatest joy was being a loving wife and mother.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Nancy) Keeler of Chaska, Connie (Scott) O’Brien of St. Cloud; daughter-in-law, Shelly Keeler of Eagan; grandchildren, Scott Keeler, Brian (Tiffany) Keeler, Adam (Rachel) Keeler, Ashley Keeler, Emily O’Brien, Thomas O’Brien, and Clairissa O’Brien; great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Alex, Avery and Caleb; sisters, LaVina Herbst, Catherine (Larry) Kraft; brother, Lawrence (Charlotte) Stewart; and many nieces and nephews.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Phil in 2012; sons Blake and Mark; grandson, Josh Keeler; brothers, Leonard, Elwood, Nelson, James, Richard, and Darrel; sisters, Myrtle Price and Genevieve Schultz.

Memorials are preferred to donors’ choice in lieu of flowers.