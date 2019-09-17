Evelyn “Evie” Sigler, 77, Sauk Rapids

February 22, 1942 - September 15, 2019

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Evelyn “Evie” Sigler, age 77, who passed away Sunday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Rev. Bruce Timm will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Thursday at the church.

Evelyn Helen Sigler was born February 22, 1942 in Spicer to Elvin & Helen (Hanson) Skaalerud. She married Ed Sigler on July 11, 1964 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Evie worked as a Manager for Fingerhut and also at Rapids Rec and Beaudreau’s. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. Evie enjoyed reading, camping, fishing, softball and bowling. She was outgoing, fun loving, made friends easily, and was everyone’s best friend. Evie was loyal, honest, and had great integrity.

Survivors include her sons, Scott of St. Cloud and Bart (Rhonda) of Gypsum, CO; sisters, Margaret Kloss of Sartell and Donna Diedrich of Waite Park; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Marilyn Skaalerud of St. Cloud, Cleone Skaalerud of St. Cloud, Avis Skaalerud of St. Cloud, Dennis Sigler of Wisconsin, Jean of St. Cloud, Bill (Mary) of St. Cloud, Pat (Nadine) of St. Cloud, Joyce Sigler of St. Cloud, Jim of St. Cloud, Mike (Cathy) of Sauk Rapids, Judy (Wayne) Anderson of Rice, Dick (Kris) of Rice, Janice Bear of California, Ken (Linda) of Waite Park, and Joanie Sigler of Clearwater. Evie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eddie; brothers, Lawrence, Walter, Howard, Roger, and Elroy Skaalerud; sister-in-law, Lee Skaalerud; and brothers-in-law, Bob Kloss, Bob Diedrich, and Chuck Sigler.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House or Redeemer Lutheran Church.