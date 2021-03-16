Evelyn A. Kolodjeski, 81, Avon

April 11, 1939 – March 11, 2021

The Mass of Christian Burial in remembrance of Evelyn A. Kolodjeski, age 81 of Avon, will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 17 at the Seven Dolores Catholic Church in Albany. There will be a visitation held for one hour prior to the Mass at church from 10-11 AM. Evelyn passed away on Thursday, March 11 at her home in Avon. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Evelyn will always be remembered by her sons, Thomas and Richard Kolodjeski; grandchildren, Mary (Scott Krey) Kolodjeski, Linda Kolodjeski, Alicyn and Caleb Kordiak; great-grandchildren, Courtney Sand, Lacey & Alyssa Krey, Zoe, Anthony and Cameron Mertens; siblings, Dorothy Post and George (Doreen) Platz; as well as many other extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary (Tomsche) Platz; son, James Kolodjeski; siblings, Arnold (Doris), Margaret (Ben) Eiynk, Ervin, Joseph (Sally) Jeanette Tinglov, Florence, Lawrence and Donald.