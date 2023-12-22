Evangeline E. Elmhorst, 83, Paynesville

June 29, 1940 - December 20, 2023

Evangeline E. Elmhorst, age 83 of Paynesville, died on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Our mom, Evangeline Elaine Elmhorst was born at her family’s home north of Paynesville, Minnesota on June 29, 1940. She graduated from Paynesville High School and went on to get a biblical degree from North Central Bible College in Minneapolis. From there she attended St. Cloud State University and received her teaching certificate. She married Mike M. Elmhorst of Neillsville, Wisconsin on June 3, 1967 at Gospel Tabernacle Church in Minneapolis. Evangeline worked many years as a school teacher as she worked alongside Mike raising seven children and running a small dairy farm in Central Wisconsin. Our family moved to her home place in the late 80’s.

Mom loved flowers and gardening, baking, making favorite meals for our family on special occasions, playing marbles with our dad, as her partner, against her sisters, Ruby and Gerry. Mom had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed playing little pranks on those around her. Our Mom’s first love was her Lord and Savior and her love of Him was seen in every area of her life. She was singing to the Lord up until a few minutes before she passed from this Earth into His loving arms. She went home to the Lord at the family farm where her life began.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 29, 2023 at the Paynesville Evangelical Free Church in Paynesville. Reverend Thomas Radtke, of the Willmar Bible Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery in Zion Township. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at Paynesville Evangelical Free Church in Paynesville.