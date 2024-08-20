Eva M. Dreyer, 88, Princeton

April 10, 1936 - August 19, 2024

Eva Mae Dreyer, age 88 of Princeton, MN, passed away on August 19, 2024, at the Elim Home in Princeton. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 23, 2024, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton with a lunch to follow. Pastor John Talvitie will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.

Eva Mae was born the first child of Harvey and Ruth (Hunt) Lathe on April 10, 1936, in Ashland, WI. She loved Jesus from an early age and had a servant’s heart. Eva helped her mother with her younger siblings and household chores. After Eva graduated from Ashland High School in 1954, she moved to Minneapolis where she attended North Central Bible College. She worked at Munsingwear while attending college and graduated in 1958. Eva met Don Dreyer at college, and they began dating soon after and were married in 1960. To this union, Bradley was born in 1961, Scott in 1964, and Jason in 1974. She and Don lived in the Minneapolis area where Don worked. Eva loved being a mother and was proud of her boys. After they graduated, she began her own cleaning business and enjoyed helping her clients.

Eva is survived by her sons, Bradley (Miriam) Dreyer and Jason Dreyer; grandchildren, Scott, Luke, Alyssa (Jesse), and Ian; great-grandchildren, Liam and Malcolm; and brothers, Vern (Mary) Lathe and Marvin (Judy) Lathe.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; son, Scott; brothers, Ernest Lathe and Paul Lathe; and sister, Janie Kosmatka.