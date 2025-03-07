Eunice M. Grabow, 96, Zimmerman

April 2, 1928 - March 4, 2025

Eunice Mae Grabow passed away peacefully on March 4, 2025, at her home in Zimmerman, MN, at the age of 96. Eunice was born on April 2, 1928, in Cass Lake. She married Lyle Grabow, and they raised five children, Lavonne (Richard) Breitman, Laverne (Jo) Grabow, Lynette (Michael) Grabow, Kim (John) Brose, and Kevin (Wanda) Grabow. After retiring, they moved to a lake home on Pike Bay where the family enjoyed being together.

After Lyles' passing, Eunice found a new love in Merle Price. Her thoughtful gestures included crocheting afghans and sewing quilts for family members. She had a gentle spirit and found happiness in the simplest moments. Her legacy is one of love and unwavering kindness.

Eunice was preceded in death by her two loves, Lyle and Merle; granddaughter, Debbie Berg; and great-grandson, Dylan Keith. In addition to her children, Eunice is survived by eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many extended family members.

Eunice was a woman of very strong faith who was excited to meet her Lord. Please join us for a Celebration of her Life on Saturday, April 12, 2025, starting at 10:00 AM at Faith Community Lutheran Church in Zimmerman with a service at 11:00 AM and a luncheon to follow. The service will also be streamed online at www.faithCLC.com.