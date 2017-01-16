Eunice Grausam Norlin, 82, Cold Spring formerly of Albany

April 17, 1934 - January 13, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Eunice Grausam Norlin, age 82, who died Friday at Assumption Nursing Home, where she was a resident since June 2015. Inurnment will be at Fort Snelling at a later date.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.., Tuesday, January 17, 2017 in the St. Boniface Church Narthex. Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring, MN.

Eunice was born at St. Cloud Hospital to Alex and Loretta Heurung of Avon, Minnesota. She attended Technical High School in St. Cloud, MN. Eunice married Donald Grausam on September 7, 1953. They enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting and their Alaskan Huskies. Don passed away in August 1992. On May 13, 1995, she married Carl “Ted” Norlin. They enjoyed golfing and winters in Arizona. Ted passed away in September 2010. Eunice enjoyed painting pictures, making jewelry, playing bingo, cards and farkle. She worked at Weber’s Clothing in Albany for many years and modeled their clothing. Eunice also was a TA for Albany and Rocori schools.

She is survived by her nieces and nephew, Bev Auer (Bill Birmingham), Shirley (Nick) Smith, Maxine (Sherwood) Storbeck, Meri Lynn (Terry) Suchocki and Edwin (Anna) Perne; great nieces and nephews, Kim (Brian) Kasper, Brian (Carrie) Smith, Shannon Storbeck, Jake Boulden and Mikeala Suchocki; great-great nephew and niece, Isaac and Addison Smith; step-children and their families, Don (Patti) Norlin, Steve (Diane) Norlin, Becky Schlangen and Kris Canfield.