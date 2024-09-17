Eugenia “Jean” M. Medeck, 99, Rice

September 3, 1925 - September 15, 2024

attachment-Eugenia Medeck loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2024 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community Chapel in St. Cloud for Eugenia “Jean” Medeck, age 99, who passed away Sunday at St. Benedict’s Senior Community. Fr. Stephen Beauclair will officiate and burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Rice. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at St. Benedict’s Senior Community. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Jean was born September 3, 1925 in Mayhew Lake to Christian and Anne (Hess) Maurer. She married Clarence Medeck on September 5, 1946 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Jean was a homemaker and lived in the Rice area for 60 years. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice where she was a member of Daughters of Isabella, Christian Mothers, and Catholic Daughters. Jean enjoyed cooking, quilting, reading, and spending time with family. She was kind and caring to everyone.

Survivors include her sons and daughter, Daniel Medeck, Tim Medeck, and Darla Medeck all of Rice; seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence on May 5, 1981; son, Alan Medeck; sisters, Chlotilda Udermann, Henrietta DeZiel, and Leone Cruser; and brothers, Arthur, Alfred, Daniel, Wilfred, and Gerald “Bud” Maurer.