Eugene R. “Butch’” Gohman, 73, St. Cloud

March 19, 1950 - May 22, 2023

Eugene R. “Butch” Gohman, age 73, of St. Cloud passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 PM Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Eugene R. Gohman was born on March 19, 1950 in St. Cloud, MN to Eugene F. and Lorraine (Schriefels) Gohman. He married Donna Miller on February 12, 2002. Butch worked at Earl’s Welding Supply for over 30 years and was a member of St. Peter and St. Paul Catholic Church.

Butch is survived by his wife, Donna Miller-Gohman of St. Cloud; mother, Lorraine Gohman of St. Cloud; daughters, Rachel (Todd) Schwartz of Holdingford, Suzanne Finlayson, of Wendell, MN and Bobbie (Dave Winstead) Gohman of Foley; stepchildren, Robert (Christine) Kron of Colorado, Scott (Amy Ruegemer) Kron, of Richmond, and Kristi (Steve Emery) Schindler; 7 sisters; 5 brothers; 17 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father; 2 sisters; 1 brother; and grandchild, Andrew.