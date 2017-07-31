Eugene Michael Johnson, 63, Rockville

April 18, 1954 - July 30, 2017

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., August 3, 2017 at Salem Lutheran Church in Osakis, MN for Eugene Michael Johnson, age 63, who died Sunday at home peacefully with his wife, Kay at his side. Burial will be in the Salem Church Cemetery in Osakis.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Thursday morning one hour prior to services at the church.

Eugene was born in Osakis, MN to William and Alice (Larson) Johnson. He married Kay Johnson on June 15, 1974 in Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Eau Claire, WI. Eugene graduated District 1 Technical College in Eau Claire, WI in Carpentery. He built houses for 10 years in Eau Claire. In 1986 Eugene, Kay, and Cort moved to St. Cloud, MN where he worked in billboard sign construction. He then moved to Natural Gas installation until his retirement in 2013. Eugene enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, camaraderie with friends, and above all spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church, St. Joseph, MN.

Survivors include his wife, Kay; son, Cort (Bridget) Johnson; siblings, Ione (Jim) Johnson, Dennis (Loretta) Johnson, John (Carol) Johnson, Ken (Linda) Johnson; in-laws, Jesse Johnson, Ruby Johnson, Gail (John) Wold, Kim (Ole) Elden, Drew (Marlene) Johnson, Troy (Boon Chan) Johnson, Sam Johnson; grandchildren, Alexis DesMarais, Carmen Nathan, Eugene Johnson, Ari Johnson.