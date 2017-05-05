Eugene “Gene” A. Ruprecht, 71, Cold Spring

September 14, 1945 - May 3, 2017

Gene Ruprecht loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. on Monday, May 8, 2017 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Collegeville for Eugene “Gene” A. Ruprecht, age 71, of Cold Spring. Gene passed away peacefully May 3, 2017 at his home, surrounded by his family. Reverend Greg Miller, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. John the Baptist Parish Cemetery with military honors.

Visitation will be from 4-9 p.m. on Sunday, May 7 at St. John the Baptist Parish Center in Collegeville. Parish Prayers will be held at 4 p.m.

Visitation will continue after 9 a.m. on Monday at the church.

Gene was born September 14, 1945 in St. Cloud. He was a lifelong resident of the Avon area. Gene served 4 years, mostly at sea, in the US Navy in his early 20’s. In 1970 he married the love of his life, Judy Kremers. They were blessed with two children Jason and Jamie (Jay) Daniel, 7 grandchildren and 4 great-granddaughters.

With a strong work ethic that was equal to his devotion at being a great father, he will be deeply missed by his family. For most of his life Gene worked in Horticulture sales. He enjoyed fishing, camping, starting a ruckus with the grandkids and Redman chew. Gene’s quick wit and uncanny sense of humor was engrained in every aspect of his life. He succeeded in overcoming great adversity in his personal life that lead to the compassionate and unwavering man that he was. His impact on others was profound and far-reaching.

Gene is survived by his wife; children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty (Jim) Fisher, Fred (Jean), Jim (Johanna), Rich (Yvonne), Sharron Breth, Mike (Kathy), Rose Ann (Gary) Czech, Bob (Colleen), Tom, John (Heidi) and Dave (Sue).