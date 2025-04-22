Eugene Breth, 90, Holdingford

January 3, 1935 - April 21, 2025

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Eugene Breth, age 90, of Holdingford, will be 11:00 AM Friday, April 25, 2025, at the Church of All Saints – Saint Hedwig in Holdingford. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. There will be a visitation from 4:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, April 24, 2025, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Holdingford. Eugene died peacefully Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by his family. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Eugene was born on January 3, 1935, in Detroit, Michigan, to John and Michalina (Jaszek) Breth. He graduated from Holdingford High School. He spent most of his life in the Holdingford Area. Eugene was a veteran of the United States Army. He was an RN for over 30 years at the St. Cloud VA. He was a part of the St. Hedwig church choir. He was a proud member of the Holdingford Legion Post #211, Holdingford VFW Post #5160. He married the love of his life, Phylis Kuklok, in St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel. Eugene was a member of the Church of All Saints – Saint Hedwig in Holdingford.

Eugene is survived by his wife, Phylis; their children, Gregory (Jenny) Breth, St. Wendel; John (Lori) Breth, Sturgis, SD; Sally (Joel) Studer, Osceola, WI; and Paul (Kate) Breth, Holdingford. He is survived by his 9 grandchildren, Jaden, Connor, Blane, Tristin, Brock, Bennett, Chase, Trajan, and Trigg. He is also survived by his brother, Ronald (Sandy) Breth, Athens, WI; and his brother-in-law, Martin Gerads.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Virginia Gerads and Patricia Doucet, and his brother-in-law, Roger Doucet, and his mother and father-in-law, Philip and Sally Kuklok.