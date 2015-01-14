Eugene A. “Gene” Schreifels, 82, St. Cloud

April 9, 1932 - January 11, 2015

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Friday, January 16, 2015 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Eugene A. “Gene” Schreifels, age 82, of St. Cloud, who passed away January 11, 2015 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Entombment will take place in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Gene was born April 9, 1932 in St. Joseph, MN to Bernard and Isabell (Steichen) Schreifels. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1950. He worked at Franklin Manufacturing for 43 years, retiring in 1994. He married Ardelle DeZeller on October 19, 1957 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Parish, Moose Lodge #1400, St. Cloud Eagles Aerie 622 and the Local International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

Gene will be remembered for his love of sports. He played baseball most his life, but also played hockey, basketball and was a boxer. He was an avid fisherman and also enjoyed coaching, scouting, camping, playing cards, bowling, trips to the casino, traveling and spending time with his family.

Gene is survived by his wife of 57 years Ardelle, children Dianne (Jeff) Bartz of Buffalo, Nancy (Mark) Johnson of St. Cloud and Terry (Tina) Schreifels of Maple Grove, grandchildren Sara Johnson, Amanda Schreifels and Ben Schreifels, siblings Ervin Schreifels of St. Cloud, Janet Zimmerman of St. Cloud, Eldred (Mary) Schreifels of Sauk Rapids and sister-in-law Ginny Schreifels of St. Cloud.

Preceding him in death were his parents, brother Richard, brother-in-law Nick Zimmerman, sister-in-law Arlene Schreifels, and nephew Jimmy Schreifels.

Gene’s family would like to thank the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital for the care he received.