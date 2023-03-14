Esther Lukenbill, 83, Royalton and formerly of Big Falls

September 14, 1939 - March 9, 2023

Esther Elaine Lukenbill, 83-year-old long time resident of Big Falls, MN, current resident of Royalton, MN, died Thursday, March 9. There will be no funeral per her wishes; she will be laid to rest at the Gemmell Cemetery at a later date.

Esther was born September 14, 1939 to the late Frank and Theodora (Salverson) McMillen in Margie, Minnesota. She graduated from Littlefork - Big Falls High School. She married the love of her life, Stanley Lukenbill, on April 16, 1960 in Cloquet, MN. The couple made their home near Big Falls, MN for over 60 years. Esther and Stanley worked for Page & Hill Forest Products for over 50 years. Esther was a hard worker who learned to do many of the jobs men were doing at that time. They provided a memorable childhood for their daughter, Judy, in the north woods. Esther enjoyed participating in sports when she was younger and watching sporting events throughout her life.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy Lukenbill of Royalton, MN, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Theodora McMillen; husband Stanley; brothers: Roy, Vernon, Kenny, Harold, Glenn, Lloyd, Russel; sisters: Marie Oskerson, and Helen Laubach.