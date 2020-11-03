Erwin Henry Schneider, 92, Clarissa

August 4, 1928 - October 31, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 PM, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Clarissa, MN for Erwin Schneider, 92 who passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at CentraCare Long Prairie Care Center. Rev. Mitchell Bechtold will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Church on Thursday. Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie has been entrusted with arrangements.

The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed. It can be watched remotely on Facebook or YouTube by searching "Five Star Area Catholic Community" where you will find the link to the Erwin Schneider funeral.

Erwin was born on August 4, 1928, to Gertrude (Loesch) and Nick Schneider at Grand Lake/Rockville, MN. He proudly served his country in the US Army and was honorably discharged. He married Shirley Nesse on January, 21, 1956 in Tacoma, WA. They farmed in Grand Lake then Howard Lake before moving to Harding in 1965. There, besides farming, Erwin logged and operated his saw mill. At retirement, Erwin and Shirley moved to Long Prairie where they lived on a hobby farm. Around 1995, they moved to Clarissa.

Erwin loved to travel. He also enjoyed fishing and deer hunting. He will be remembered for his joking and for how fond he was of his pipe. In later years, he liked to watch TV, especially baseball and wrestling. He was always ready for a good game of cards or Bingo at the Care Center.

Erwin is survived by his daughter Arleen (Roger Cohrs) Holmbeck of Glencoe; his son Nick (Sharon) Schneider of Little Falls; Siblings, Ed (Doris) Schneider, Dorothy Porwoll and Alice Schneider all of Rockville, Delphine (Marlin) Ness of Glenwood, Jenny Schepers of St. Joseph, Ron (Barb), Alvin (Kim) Schneider both of St Cloud and Sylvia Weber of Richmond; grandchildren Rob Babcock, Christy and Cory Schilling and Ryan Schneider and 7 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 51 years, Shirley on January 2, 2007; two infant children; sibling Richard Schneider, Harry Weber, Lorraine Nieters, Helen Kruger and Lucille Fuchs.

The family is especially grateful to the nurses and care givers who were so kind and took great care of Erwin.