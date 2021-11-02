Ervin F. Goblirsch, 87, Long Prairie

November 14, 1933 - October 31, 2021

A memorial service will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie for Ervin F. Goblirsch, 87 of Long Prairie who died Sunday, October 31, 2021 at the hospital in Willmar. Deacon Jim Schulzetenberg will officiate, and burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Long Prairie. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Ervin was born November 14, 1933 to John, Sr. and Katherine (Heiling) Goblirsch in Wabasso, MN. He was raised on the family farm near Redwood Falls. He spent two years in the US Army and on November 8, 1958 married Betty Hewett. Ervin began working for Central Bi-Products in Redwood Falls and eventually re-located to Long Prairie. He worked for this company for over 40 years and retired as a Maintenance Supervisor. After retirement he worked for several farmers in the Redwood Falls area. He was very mechanical and a gifted welder. There was rarely something he couldn’t fix.

Ervin took every opportunity to watch Twins baseball. He enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino. His four children all remember how he got them to help in tending to their large gardens, even if it meant planting radishes by flashlight. Giving grandchildren tractor rides gave him great joy. A quiet man, Ervin was able to say so much with only a few words. His big heart was evident in the ways he put the needs of others first.

He is survived by his wife Betty of Long Prairie; Daughter Theresa (Michael) Kilanowski of St. Cloud; Son Michael (Sheila) of Long Prairie; daughter Joan (Rick) Burger of Lake Havasu City, AZ and daughter Karen (John) Klinkhammer of Long Prairie; his brother, James (June) Goblirsch of Redwood Falls; fourteen grandchildren and twenty-seven great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Lawrence, John, Jr., Alvin, and Linus Goblirsch and his sisters Rita Seidl and Ruth Goelz.

We would like to thank Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar MN for the special care he received. The Dr. and nurses were very caring and compassionate. Words cannot express how grateful we are.