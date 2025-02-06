Ervin Dale Van Heukelom, 68, Albany

August 28, 1956 - February 5, 2025

attachment-Ervin Dale Van Heukelom loading...

The celebration of life for Ervin Dale Van Heukelom, age 68 of Albany, will be 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Albany. Ervin passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Ervin was born August 28, 1956, in Baldwin, Wisconsin to Glen and Bertha (Te Grootenhuis) Van Heukelom. Ervin married Tami Blegem on July 4, 2017, in Iron Mountain, Michigan. Ervin was a loving Father, Husband, and Grandparent, a man of intellect, humor, discernment, and strong faith, who loved spending time with family and friends. His family meant the world to him, especially his wife, children, and grandchildren. Ervin worked at Pace Industries as a Foundry Worker. Ervin was a member of the Albany Pioneer Club and Scorpion Snowmobile Club.

Ervin is survived by his wife, Tami, and their children and grandchildren, Amanda Cantillo of Indiana; Daniel (Karilyn) Lund and children Jaclyn (3) and Zackery (2) of Albany and Anne (Ryan) Thibodo and children Waylon (4) and Etta Louise (3 months), Baxter. He is also survived by their Guardian Grandchildren, Amy Van Heukelom, (15); Janaya White, (12), and Nevada White, (11). He is also survived by his siblings Shirley Van Dis, Zeeland, Michigan; Richard Van Heukelom, Grandville, Michigan and Cynthia Bekken.

Ervin is preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Bertha (Te Grootenhuis) Van Heukelom, son, Stephen Thompson, former wife, Joan Anna Van Heukelom, and brother-in-law, John Van Dis.