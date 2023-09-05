Ervin “Butch” Maleski, 85, Pierz formerly of Harding

April 29, 1938 - August 29, 2023

Ervin Maleski 85-year-old resident of Pierz formerly of Harding, died Tuesday; August 29 at the Pierz Villa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 8 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Cross Church in Harding, MN with Father Aaron Nett officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 8 from 9:30-11:00 A.M. The Knights of Columbus will pray the Office of the Dead prayer at 9:00 A.M. on Friday at the church.

Ervin Maleski was born on April 29, 1938 in Pierz, MN to Frank Maleski and Helen (Kowalczyk) Maleski. He grew up and attended school in Pierz. Ervin worked at Woitalla Garage working on tires, and cars. He worked at the Woitalla Garage for 40 years. Not only did he have a love for working with cars, but he also loved fishing, playing cards, and bingo. He never missed an opportunity to watch a good sports game, specifically baseball and football. Although Ervin was paralyzed on one side of his body, he didn’t let that limit the things he could do. He still would go on his bikes rides that he loved so much. He would strap his bad foot to the pedal, and pedal with the good foot. Nothing was going to stop him from doing the activities he loved. Ervin was a diehard Johnny Cash fan and would never miss a chance to tease his niece Mary for being an Elvis Presly fan. Ervin truly loved his family; he would always look forward to going to Las Vegas to see his brother Jim. A special memory that Ervin loved to talk about was his trip to Polland, he was able to go on several tours while he was there.

Left to cherish his memory are his brother, Richie (Mary) Maleski; sisters, Eleanor Charter, Mertle Hayes and niece, Mary (Larry) Young.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gerald “Sam” Maleski, Ray Maleski, Leonard Maleski, Oliver Maleski and Jim Maleski.