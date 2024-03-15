Ernest ‘Ernie’ Lewandowski, 90, Foley

October 17, 1933 - March 12, 2024

Ernest Dominick Lewandowski was born October 17, 1933 at home in the house he lived in his entire life to Bernard and Magdalene (Plocharz) Lewandowski. He married the love of his life, Arlene Leason on June 3, 1959 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. The couple lived their entire married life and raised their children on the family farm. Ernie was a devoted Catholic and was a life member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman; a life member of the Gilman Knights of Columbus; served on the church parish council, was a Eucharistic Minister and an Usher. Ernie enlisted into the US Army on February 12, 1951 at the age of 17 and proudly served in the 11th Airborne Paratrooper Division. He graduated from Jump School in June of 1953 where he received his jump wings. Out of 248 Paratroopers, Ernie was the youngest to graduate at age 17. Ernie made a total of 63 jumps and served as a Platoon Sergeant and Drill Instructor. He was honorably discharged at the rank of Staff Sergeant. He received his high school diploma after his discharged in 1954. He was a member of the Korean War Veterans Chapter One, St. Paul, Minnesota; lifetime member of the 11th Airborne Division L Co 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment; life member of the Foley American Legion for 69 years, having served on the executive board. Ernie was a farmer at heart and also worked for Fingerhut, Farbricraft in Foley and Woodcraft in Foreston and St. Cloud. He served on the Gilman Creamery Board and was a member of the John Deere Cylinder Club in Little Falls. Ernie enjoyed buying and restoring John Deere Tractors with his family members. The family would like to thank the VA Home Base Primary Care Team, especially Erin, Trisha, and Rachael; the Senior Home Health agency, especially Michaela, Wendy, Rita and Sara and the cardiac care unit at the St. Cloud Hospital. Because of these wonderful people, Ernie was able to stay at home. Ernie would say, "God bless to all." A special thanks to Father Matthew and Father Stang for all their care and spiritual support for Ernie and the family. In lieu of Flowers, Memorial are preferred to the Foley American Legion. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude for all the kindness shown to them in their time of sorrow. No thank you cards will be sent.

He is survived by his son and daughters: Lyle (Kathy); Lisa (Joel) Ziegler; Diana Gorecki; Donna (Tom) Skaggs all of Foley as well as 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 2 on the way, twin brother, Ervin and sister, Wanda Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Arlene, infant daughter, Lynn, son-in-law, Giles Gorecki, brothers, Sylvester, Walter, infant twin brothers and sisters, Sally, Clara, Irene and Rita.