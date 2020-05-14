Ermin E. “Ermie” Albrecht, 91, Paynesville

December 9, 1928 - May 13, 2020

Memorial services will be held at a future date (due to current COVID 19 restrictions) for Ermin E. “Ermie” Albrecht, 91, of Paynesville. He passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital with family by his side. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery, rural Paynesville.

Ermie was born on December 9, 1928 at home to Edward and Alvina (Knebel) Albrecht. He attended School District 1948 in rural Paynesville. He proudly served as a Paratrooper in the US Army from 1950 to 1952. He returned home to Paynesville and was united in marriage to Clarice Anderson on April 4, 1953. Ermie was employed as a mechanic prior to taking over the family farm. He was also employed with Cold Spring Granite and served on the Paynesville Township Board for six years. Ermie was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and was also an active member of the Paynesville American Legion Post #271.

The Farm was Ermie’s life. He loved to fix things, take his grandchildren on four-wheeler rides in the woods, and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Clarice; children, Pam Novotny of New Auburn, Peggy (Todd) Jensen of Alexandria, Ann (Lonn) Peterson of Richmond, Steve (Janine) of St. Paul, Judy Puhl of Shoreview; ten grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and siblings, Ken (Katie) of Paynesville, Janice (Alec) Olson of Spicer, Doris Schmidt of Longville and Roy (Char) of Buffalo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gay; granddaughter, Tonya Schwandt; sons-in-law, Jerry Bowers and Ronnie Novotny; and siblings, Orlin “Slim” and Ardine Schmidt.