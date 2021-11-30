Erik A. Johnson, 41, Sartell

October 9, 1980 - November 22, 2021

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 11:00am at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Erik A. Johnson, 41, who died Monday in Sartell. A gathering for friends and family will be held one hour prior to the service. All Covid-safety protocol will be observed.

Erik was born October 9, 1980 in St. Cloud to Curtis A. and Barbara M. (Williams) Johnson. He grew up in Sartell and graduated from Sartell High School in 1999. He attended Normandale Community College.

Survivors include his daughter, Haylen, parents Curt and Barb of Sartell; sister Cori (Peter) Lee of Muscat, Oman; nephew Joshua and nieces Serena and Maren.

Memorials are preferred to any organization providing support and services for those suffering from serious and persistent mental illness and those experiencing a mental health crisis.