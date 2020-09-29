Eric Trump Scheduled to Make Campaign Stop in Becker

BECKER -- The President's son Eric Trump is making a campaign stop in Becker. The campaign says Eric Trump will be at Potter Trucking in Becker at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.

It's one of at least six stops this week in the upper Midwest by the Trump campaign. President Donald Trump will be in Duluth Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m., Vice President Mike Pence will be in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Thursday, after Eric Trump stops in Becker he'll go to Rothschild, Wisconsin on Thursday, and then President Trump will be in both LaCrosse and Green Bay, Wisconsin on Saturday.

Members of the Trump Campaign have been visiting our state often in recent weeks going to Mankato, Duluth, Bemidji, and the Twin Cities.