Eric R. Mildebrath, 93, St. Cloud

March 17, 1930 - February 19, 2024

attachment-Eric Mildebrath loading...

Eric Mildebrath, born on March 17th, 1930, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Bertha and Ernst Mildebrath, passed away peacefully on February 19th, 2024 in St. Cloud, Minnesota at the age of 93. Eric’s life was characterized by his commitment to his family and faith in God, his career in engineering, and service to his country.

After graduating from the Milwaukee School of Engineering in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, Eric served with distinction in the US Army, teaching electronics at the Fort Sill Oklahoma artillery school. Following his honorable discharge, he embarked on a distinguished career spanning 35 years as an electrical engineer and engineering manager for various divisions of ITT Corporation across Alaska, Canada, and the continental United States. It was in Alaska where he met and married the love of his life, Franny Braun in 1959.

Throughout his career, Eric’s expertise and dedication earned him the respect of colleagues and peers. His work eventually took him to Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha Nebraska in 1971, where he contributed to the mission of the Strategic Air Command headquarters until his retirement in 1990. Eric’s professional affiliations included membership in organizations including the Armed Forces Communication Electronics Association, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, the American Geophysical Union, the American Radio Relay League, the Experimental Aircraft Association, and the Balloon Federation of America. In 1991 Eric and Fran relocated to Fran’s home town of St. Cloud, Minnesota to enjoy their retirement with family. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Eric was an avid hot air balloon pilot and a passionate amateur radio operator with call sign W0OBF. He was actively involved in his faith community, serving as an elder at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and later becoming a cherished member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Eric Mildebrath leaves behind a legacy of service, integrity, and passion for life. Eric was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Fran, in 2004 and his great grandson, Arthur Adams, in 2020. Survivors include his son Mark and wife Dana of Dallas, TX; daughter Heidi Somer and husband Darrel of Centennial, CO; daughter Maggie Donnelly and husband Chris of Girdwood, AK; daughter Kate McDonough and husband Kevin of Thornton, CO; daughter Christa Keating and husband John of Scottsdale, AZ; 17 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Eric’s funeral service will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 2555 Clearwater Road, Saint Cloud, MN on Monday, February 26, 2024 at 11:00 AM. There will be a visitation preceding the service at Holy Cross at 10:00 AM. Interment will be immediately following the service at Assumption Cemetery 2341 Roosevelt Road, Saint Cloud, MN. There will be a luncheon after the burial back at Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, Eric and his family would ask that you please make a donation in his memory (Eric-W0OBF) to the following association that promotes amateur radio – the hobby that he was actively involved in from when he was teenager and into his 80’s. The association is the American Radio Relay League. They have a tax-exempt foundation: www.arrl.org. “The ARRL Foundation advances the art, science and societal benefits of the amateur radio service by awarding financial grants and scholarships to individuals and organizations in support of their charitable educational and scientific efforts.”