November 16, 1944 - April 1, 2025

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Eric B. Rice, age 80, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Reverend Susie Putzke will officiate.

Burial of the urn will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Clearwater.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Full obituary to follow.