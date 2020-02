FOLEY -- You have a chance to meet with U.S. Representative Tom Emmer at a town hall meeting in Benton County Friday.

The congressman is holding this town hall in the Foley City Hall council chambers from 7:00-8:00 p.m.

Emmer says by holding these meetings, he's fulfilling a promise to remain accountable and accessible to the people of the 6th District.

