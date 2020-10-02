WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Minnesota's Sixth District Congressman Tom Emmer spent time with President Donald Trump when he was in Minnesota this week.

After receiving a negative test result Friday, Emmer released a statement saying,

"The Office of the Attending Physician has notified me that my COVID-19 test results are negative. I intend to follow the guidance of the Attending Physician, monitor my health, and continue to work for the residents of the Sixth Congressional District."

All three of Minnesota's Republican Congressional delegation spent time with the President on Wednesday along with the Speaker of the Minnesota House Kurt Daudt.

We learned overnight that the president and first lady have the coronavirus. A White House official says the president is experiencing ``mild symptoms'' of COVID-19.

A spokesman says Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the virus on Friday morning and ``remains in good health.''