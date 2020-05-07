Emily Schleppenbach, 83, Albany

March 13, 1937 - May 4, 2020

Emily Schleppenbach, age 83 of Albany died on Monday, May 4, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Her family will hold a private service at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany and burial will follow in the parish Cemetery. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Emily was born March 13, 1937 in Chewelah, Washington to William and Nellie ( Tethro ) Goodman. She grew up in Chewelah and met her future husband, Gary Schleppenbach. The two were married on April 26, 1956 in Idaho. The couple moved to Albany after their marriage. Emily worked at Fingerhut for over 20 years and she retired in 1999. She was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany.

Emily is survived by her children; Wayne (Jennie) Schleppenbach, Alexandria; Patty Schleppenbach, Albany; Sherry (David) Ostendorf, Melrose; and Gary Schleppenbach, Jr., Albany. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Gary Schleppenbach, Sr.; her sons, Patrick Schleppenbach, Joseph Schleppenbach; her grandson, David Ostendorf and 12 brothers and sisters.