Emil W. Block Jr., 92, Paynesville

October 6, 1930 - May 11, 2023

Funeral services celebrating the life of Emil William Block Jr., age 92, of Paynesville will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville. Emil passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023 peacefully at his home. Pastor Paul Shumaker will officiate. Burial with honors will be at Ebenezer Cemetery, Paynesville.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday and after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville.

Emil was born October 6th, 1930 to Emil and Olga (Runke) Block in Lyman Prairie, MN. He married Janet Wunder on October 31st, 1954 in Paynesville. They resided in the town of Paynesville before moving to their forever home outside of Paynesville in 1956. He served in the U.S Army – Tank Division from 1948 to 1954. He purchased the Dray Line in Paynesville in 1954 and sold it in 1958. After selling the company he started to deliver feed for Koronis Mill and then went on to deliver feed for 40 years with Jennie-O Turkey until he retired from the Atwater Feed Mill in 2002. He had a passion for his farm, from his cows and pet deer to his birds of all kinds.

He is survived by his wife, Janet; children, Kathy (Chuck) Knebel, Bob (Lena) Block, Tim Block, Debbie (Dennis) Fink; 13 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren (one on the way); one great great grandchild on the way; and sister-in-law Kathy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Edward (Veronica), Herbert, Viola (Stanley) Stenerson, Sylvia (Roger) Rien, Kenny, and infant sister.