Emil Edward Olson, 73, St. Cloud

December 13, 1949 - August 19, 2023

A graveside memorial service will be held on August 24, 2023 at 2:00 pm, at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls, Minnesota for Emil Edward Olson. Emil, 73, of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully surrounded with love, on August 19, 2023. Arrangements have been made with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Emil was born December 13, 1949 in Morris, MN to Emil and Jessie (Dean) Olson. He served in the United States Air Force in 1969 and continued his work life as a general laborer at Electrolux. Emil was blessed to have three wonderful children. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, roller skating, reminiscing on his life’s adventures, and most of all being able to spend time with his children and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Siblings, Adolph, Stan, and Eugene Olson, Lois Blair and Betty Keller.

Emil is survived by his children, Tammy (Jeffrey) Schindeldecker of St. Augusta, Jason (Susie) Olson of St. Cloud, Michael (Michelle) Olson of Waite Park; Grandchildren, Michael and Daynelle Hoff, Autumn and Logan Webb, Shelby Olson, Sean Olson, Savannah Rakke, and Michael Olson Jr; Great-Grandchild Jayse Waisanen; Siblings, Delore Rahrlien of Buffalo and Gloria Kellner of Benson; as well as many nieces and nephews.