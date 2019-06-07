Emergency No Wake Issued For Big Fish Lake

STEARNS COUNTY -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office has issued an emergency No Wake Zone on Big Fish Lake.

Sheriff Steve Soyka says as of Friday morning lake levels were less that 6" from the high-water mark. Levels have not been that high since 2014.

The No Wake zone can last up to 30 days.

Boaters are ask to drive slow in the no wake areas to prevent damage to the shoreline.

The is one of many no wake zones issued in Stearns, Morrison and Meeker counties.