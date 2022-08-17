Emerald Ash Borer Discovered in Another Central MN County

ELK RIVER -- Emerald Ash Borer has been found in another central Minnesota county.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has confirmed EAB in Sherburne County. It's now the 36th county in Minnesota with the invasive species.

The infestation came to light when a professional tree care company suspected a tree in Elk River had the pest. EAB larvae samples were collected and then confirmed by federal officials.

EAB was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009. The insect larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding.

The discovery means the MDA is enacting an emergency quarantine of the county which limits the movement of firewood and ash material out of the area.

There will be a virtual informational meeting for residents and tree care professionals in Sherburne County on September 7th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. To register, click on this link.

