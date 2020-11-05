Elrosa Man Hurt When Car Collided with Deer

LONG PRAIRIE -- An Elrosa man was hurt in a car crash with a deer up in Todd County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 5:15 a.m. Thursday on Highway 71 near Long Prairie.

A car driven by 26-year-old Claudia Vasquezgarza of Brownsville, Texas was heading north when it struck the deer.

A passenger, 30-year-old Luis Garza of Elrosa, was taken to Long Prairie Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.