Eloise M. Nordrum, 50, St. Cloud

October 25, 1970 – November 12, 2020

Eloise Marie Nordrum, age 50, St. Cloud, MN, died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Celebration of Eloise’s life will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM and a sharing of memories at 2:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Due to Covid19 masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Eloise was born October 25, 1970 in Rush City, MN to Daniel and Florence (Edwardson) Nordrum. She had been employed as a bill collector in the health care industry.

Survivors include her daughter, Kayla (Jason Gallus) Nordrum of St. Cloud, MN; brother, John Nordrum of Cambridge, MN; sister, Carole White of Cambridge, MN; nephews, Michael White and Liam Nordrum; former husband, Stephen Wright; and close friend Gail Roubinek.

She was preceded in death by her parents and niece, Jill White.