Eloise M. Dunning, 100, Sauk Rapids

June 16, 1922 – April 27, 2023

attachment-Eloise Dunning loading...

Eloise Martha Dunning, age 100, Sauk Rapids, MN, died Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, Sauk Rapids, MN.

Funeral services will be Thursday, May 4, 2023 5:00 PM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Burial will be in Crystal Lake Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.

Eloise was born June 16, 1922 in Fairmont, MN to William and Martha (Holcomb) Webber. She graduated from Minneapolis North High School in 1941. On December 1, 1962 Eloise married Donald W. Dunning in Robbinsdale, MN. Eloise was employed in various secretarial and bookkeeping jobs in Minneapolis. She retired in 1974 and moved to the Chain of Lakes in Richmond, MN. Eloise was a volunteer for the Children’s Home Society Daycare at the St. Cloud Hospital. She made and kept contact with many friends.

Survivors include her children, Robert “Bob” (Dana) Dunning of St. Cloud, MN; Mary Dunning of Maple Grove, MN; grandson Scott Webber and great grandchildren Paiton and Brody Webber.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald Dunning, son James Webber, and 6 brothers and sisters.