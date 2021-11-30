March 21, 1935 - November 25, 2021

Elna Ann (Larsen) Hendrickson, 86-year-old resident of North Branch (formerly of Little Falls) passed away on November 25th. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Little Falls with Pastor Kari Pancoast officiating. Time for visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will follow fellowship at Lake View Cemetery in Grey Eagle.

Elna was born on March 21, 1935 to Peter Christian and Fern Ethel (Larson) Larsen in rural Graettinger, Iowa. Elna at 14 years of age was diagnosed with Polio. She was treated at the Sioux City Iowa hospital. During her time in the hospital is when Elna decided to go into nursing.

Elna graduated from high school in 1952 and went on to attend the State University of Iowa College of Nursing to pursue a degree. She graduated as a Registered Nurse.

Elna worked as an RN at the Little Falls Medical Center and later at the Lutheran Senior Citizen Home. She was married to Gerald Hendrickson on October 11, 1958 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. The couple lived in Little Falls until 1995 when they moved to Grey Eagle to live on Bass Lake. Gerald passed away on May 29, 2013.

Elna raised three children and was active as a 4H leader for many years. She was an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church and its Altar Guild. She was an avid gardener who canned and froze much of the produce she raised for year round eating. Elna enjoyed stock car races, crappie fishing, being outdoors and spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren.

Elna is survived by her children: Lynn (Brian) Evans of Champlin, Thomas (Yvonne) Hendrickson of Wyoming, and Terri (William) Dinesen of Granite Falls; grandchildren: Jesse Evans, Chelsea Evans, Matthew (Kate Tanley) Dinesen, Ryan (Teni) Dinesen, Michelle (Adam Lein) Dinesen, Stephanie (Steve Lucking) Hendrickson, Nicole (Josh) Anderson, Sam (Amy) Hendrickson, Eric (Cristy) Plain, and Dana (Sam) Pfenning; 5 great-grandchildren; and special sister-in-law, Judy (Roger) Rauch.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, of 55 years; parents, P. Chris and Ferne Larsen; brothers, Leo and Dick; and her sister, Karen.

The family would like to give a special Thank You to the teams of Ecumen North Branch and Ecuman Hospice for their exceptional and loving care.