Elmer J. Beuning, 85, Waite Park

June 20, 1938 - October 11, 2023

Elmer Joseph Beuning passed away on October 11th from complications of pneumonia. He was born on June 20th, 1938, in St. Rosa Minnesota. The third of six children born to William Beuning and Dorothy (Thieschafer) Beuning. He grew up in Waite Park, Minnesota, and chose to make it his home throughout his adult life.

As a boy, Elmer met many of the veterans returning home from World War Two and Korea. He was inspired by their service to our country. So much so that he joined the Marine Corps shortly after graduating from Cathedral High School in 1956. Assigned to the Fleet Marine Force, Elmer was stationed in Okinawa and Japan, where he had the honor of climbing Mount Fuji on his 19th birthday.

Elmer worked as a skilled welder at the Franklin/Electrolux factory in St. Cloud, Minnesota. It was here that he encountered the love of his life, Gloria Timmer, with whom he shared a passion for travel. Together, they welcomed a son, Eric, and were blessed with a granddaughter, Eva.

Elmer loved baseball and was known for his quick wit, and charming sense of humor defined him. He had a knack for brightening any room with a well-timed joke, making him the kind of person you loved bumping into on the street.

In his later years, Elmer cherished moments spent playing cribbage with his brothers and cheering for the Twins. However, the true joy of his life was found in playing with his granddaughter Eva and teaching her how to play Crazy Eights.

Elmer is preceded in death by his father, William Beuning, mother, Dorothy (Thieschafer) Beuning, brother, Arnold, and sister, Margret Scheil. He leaves behind a legacy of love and is survived by his wife, Gloria; son, Eric; granddaughter, Eva; and brothers, Marv (Marlys) of Lincoln, NE., Roger (Cindy) of Waite Park, and Larry (Mary Jo) of St. Cloud.

A brief graveside public service, with military honors, will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Waite Park on Friday, October 20th, at 11:00 a.m. A more extensive celebration of Elmer’s life will take place in June of 2024, offering family and friends an opportunity to gather and commemorate a life well-lived.